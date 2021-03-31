Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
dhairya satra
@dsatra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Statue of Unity Road, Gujarat, India
Published
on
March 31, 2021
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man standing next to the foot of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue.
Related tags
statue of unity road
gujarat
india
huge
size
statue
foot
People Images & Pictures
human
shoe
footwear
clothing
apparel
outdoors
Nature Images
leisure activities
adventure
transportation
building
architecture
Backgrounds
Related collections
Home Decor + Design
173 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Design Wallpapers
decor
home
Sunglasses 🕶
122 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sunglass
human
People Images & Pictures
Energy | Emotion | Experience
109 photos
· Curated by Alice M
People Images & Pictures
human
friend