Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Krystal Johnstone
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
vase
jar
potted plant
pottery
bush
vegetation
planter
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
herbs
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flowers
764 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Background bright
134 photos
· Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Wanderlust
202 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wanderlust
outdoor
People Images & Pictures