Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sanjan Shetty
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
geranium
Flower Images
blossom
acanthaceae
Free pictures
Related collections
Photos for Parent Bloggers
241 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
child
Travel
426 photos · Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
October Afternoon
136 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
october
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant