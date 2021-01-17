Go to Vito Natale's profile
Available for hire
Download free
herd of sheep on green grass field during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lancaster County, PA, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Sheep on a farm field grazing on a winter day.

Related collections

leafy
152 photos · Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Micro Worlds
573 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
aerial view
aerial
HD Grey Wallpapers
Evening
25 photos · Curated by Bhavir Shah
evening
human
Sports Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking