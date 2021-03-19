Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nashad Nd
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Fruits and Veggies
110 photos
· Curated by Joana Areosa
veggy
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetable
Red passion
832 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Red Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Catitude
71 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
catitude
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures
Related tags
musical instrument
guitar
leisure activities
HD Grey Wallpapers
electric guitar
acoustic guitar
strings
lightandshadow
minimal art
Musician Pictures
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal background
Public domain images