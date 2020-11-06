Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 7, 2020
Canon EOS 800D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
winter plant
winter nature
winter tree
dead leaves
dry leaves
dry trees
dead plant
late autumn
winter bush
winter branch
twigs
autumn bush
dark forest
in the forest
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Tree Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Snowy Mountains
56 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
snowy
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Photography-Cameras
63 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography
Italy | Italia
150 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
Italy Pictures & Images
building
outdoor