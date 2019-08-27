Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Justin Geo Walsiyen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tūpare, New Plymouth, New Zealand
Published on
August 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
tūpare
new plymouth
new zealand
#monarchbutterfly
Nature Images
#new_zealand
#new_plymouth
invertebrate
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
monarch
Butterfly Images
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
flowers - plants - nature
149 photos
· Curated by Nina B
Flower Images
plant
flora
butterflies
146 photos
· Curated by Amanda
Butterfly Images
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Open Presence
31 photos
· Curated by Emily Loveall
plant
outdoor
flora