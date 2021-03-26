Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mayank Baranwal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
6 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cooperplate calligraphy using a pencil
Related tags
mumbai
maharashtra
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
lettering
copperplate
HD Floral Wallpapers
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
HD Purple Wallpapers
flatlay
typography
flourishing
calligraphy
hand lettering
Flower Images
violet
HD Art Wallpapers
artist
Paper Backgrounds
envelope
Free stock photos
Related collections
Water
148 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Still Waters
123 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
outdoor
Travel
38 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
Travel Images
building
Car Images & Pictures