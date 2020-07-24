Go to Ankit Sinha's profile
brown and black butterfly perched on white flower in close up photography during daytime
Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, India
DANAUS CHRYSIPPUS a.k.a "PLAIN TIGER", is a medium-sized butterfly widespread in Asia, Australia and Africa. The body is black with many white spots. The wings are orange, the upperside brighter and richer than the underside. The apical half of the forewing is black with a white band. The hindwing has three black spots in the center. The wings are bordered in black and outlined with semicircular white spots. It mostly feeds on "Milkweed" that contains toxic compounds as a result the plain tiger is unpalatable to most predators.

