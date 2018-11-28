I was driving home from Dublin City one evening at sunset when I looked in my rear view mirror and saw these crazy, vivid colours filling the sky. I immediately pulled off to the side of the road, grabbed my camera, and ran up on to the nearest bridge over the road to get this shot. The colours only lasted about four minutes before fading again, I was just in the right place at the right time, totally unintentionally; little moments like that make some of the best photographs.