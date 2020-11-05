Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lazio, Italy
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A dry leaf on a bench in the fall
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
lazio
Italy Pictures & Images
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
dry
dried
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
fallen
plant
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
maple leaf
maple
seafood
Food Images & Pictures
lobster
sea life
Public domain images
Related collections
Adventure
148 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
SPECTACULAR SPECTACLES
457 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
People Images & Pictures
glass
sunglass
Beautiful Landscape Light
196 photos
· Curated by ideadad
Light Backgrounds
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images