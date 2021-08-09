Go to Setu Chhaya's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown brick building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Daulatabad, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India
Published on Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Remains of a tomb inside the Daulatabad Fort complex in Aurangabad.

Related collections

nyekundu
3,642 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
nyekundu
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking