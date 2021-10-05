Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chris Turgeon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Irish Hunger Memorial, Vesey Street, New York, NY, USA
Published
on
October 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
irish hunger memorial
vesey street
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
futuristic
symmetry photography
street light
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD New York City Wallpapers
architecture design
wall background
hallway
symmetrical
lighting design
lighting effect
urban
night city
Free images
Related collections
Desktop Wallpaper
51 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Beautiful
80 photos
· Curated by Roxie May
Beautiful Pictures & Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Pretty Food
84 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate