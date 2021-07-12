Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Asal Mshk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
jewellery
HD Gold Wallpapers
photoshoot
industrial
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
blossom
Flower Images
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
finger
Rose Images
hand
accessory
accessories
jewelry
Free images
Related collections
That Asian Life
245 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
asian
People Images & Pictures
human
Wine & Vineyards
31 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
wine
vineyard
canada
Creatures
128 photos
· Curated by Lucas Myers
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers