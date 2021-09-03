Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexandra Fernandes
@xanoca
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
White flower on dreamy landscape
Related tags
Flower Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
Nature Images
fantasy
garden
white flower
delicate
plant
blossom
geranium
iris
petal
amaryllidaceae
agapanthus
pollen
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Details
46 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
detail
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Peace
483 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
peace
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Wavy
64 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
wavy
sea
Beach Images & Pictures