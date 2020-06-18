Go to Srinivasan Venkataraman's profile
@srinii
Download free
brown and white click pen on white notebook
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Artistic take : The pen writing it's own diary !

Related collections

Homegrown
17 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Automobiles
45 photos · Curated by Jochen Gererstorfer
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking