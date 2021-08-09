Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Baumel
@icimarseille
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ardèche, France
Published
on
August 9, 2021
PENTAX K-70
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ardèche
france
fern
Volcano Pictures & Images
plant
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
moss
HD Green Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Explore Iceland
219 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
iceland
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Plant Life
69 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
Life Images & Photos
plant
flora
Expedition
132 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
expedition
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images