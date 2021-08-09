Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Людмила Покровская
@milsmile
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
arm
worship
prayer
photo
photography
Backgrounds
Related collections
Mental Health Matters
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
mental
Health Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Diverse Perspectives
206 photos
· Curated by Samantha Sophia
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
DEEP BLUE
35 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images