Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dorota Dylka
@dylka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 17, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Meditating Garden Gnome
Related tags
gnome
meditation
evening
pixie
fairy tale
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
human
People Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
daisy
daisies
Free pictures
Related collections
RM
5 photos
· Curated by Nikki California
rm
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
KV Images
17 photos
· Curated by Naomi Ide
meditation
outdoor
Yoga Images & Pictures
gnomes
12 photos
· Curated by Mitchell Wright
gnome
garden
human