Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
wu yi
@takeshi2
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 4, 2021
HUAWEI, ELS-AN10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
mobile phone photographing
plant
blossom
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
pollen
HD Grey Wallpapers
acanthaceae
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
tree trunk
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Business Tools & Symbols
939 photos · Curated by Michelle White
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Street Life Photowalk
850 photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures
Workspace
93 photos · Curated by Vicky Potts
workspace
desk
work