Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
IT Colleague
@itcolleague
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hong Kong
Published
on
July 17, 2021
samsung, SM-A715F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lantern flower with water pearls
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hong kong
Flower Images
hibiscus flower
lantern
plant
blossom
acanthaceae
Tree Images & Pictures
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
books
350 photos
· Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers
Summer
95 photos
· Curated by Milan Vuckovic
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor