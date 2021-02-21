Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michal Matlon
@michalmatlon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 21, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Book Images & Photos
text
page
greece
church
greek
pages
scripture
Religion Images
religious
illumination
orthodox
old
words
illustration
christianity
Paper Backgrounds
poster
advertisement
Free pictures
Related collections
Weddings
169 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
bride
Color Palette
360 photos
· Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures
Diverse Perspectives
206 photos
· Curated by Samantha Sophia
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers