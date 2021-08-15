Go to Rolf Schmidbauer's profile
@rolf_schmidbauer
Download free
brown bird on green plant during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Federsee, Bad Buchau, Deutschland
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Small bird in the reeds

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
federsee
bad buchau
deutschland
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
small bird
reed grass
lake
shore
Nature Images
fujifilm
small bird in the reeds
fuji xt3
Grass Backgrounds
lawn
reed
Birds Images
Public domain images

Related collections

Conifer
66 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
conifer
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Flatlay: Tech Edition
51 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
tech
flatlay
work
The People Of Earth
30 photos · Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
man
portrait
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking