Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Larisa Birta
@larisabirta
Download free
Share
Info
Europe
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mountain decor in winter.
Related collections
Pets
303 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Aerial/Drone Captures
1,069 photos
· Curated by Mohit
drone
aerial
aerial view
Great Outdoors
443 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Nature Images
fir
abies
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
europe
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
decor
winter landscape
sunny day
blue sky
cottage
up
HD Forest Wallpapers
Free pictures