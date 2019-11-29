Go to Pavel Brodsky's profile
@mcouthon
Download free
close up photography of white duck
close up photography of white duck
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Park Leumi, Ahad Ha'Am Street, Ramat Gan, Israel
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A goose looking mighty menacing

Related collections

SNEAKERS 👟
109 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
sneaker
shoe
footwear
Maldives
25 photos · Curated by Jeff Watkins
maldives
sea
Travel Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking