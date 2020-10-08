Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Solen Feyissa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Rock texture
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
rock
Texture Backgrounds
closeup
ground
Nature Images
outdoors
road
plant
soil
Free stock photos
Related collections
Pattern
102 photos
· Curated by Jillian Emeneau
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
rug
Textures
218 photos
· Curated by Ann Ward
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
textures
423 photos
· Curated by MF SPAWN
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers