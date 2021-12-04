Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Guven Gunes
@guvengunes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gesi Güzelköy, Melikgazi/Kayseri, Turkey
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gesi güzelköy
melikgazi/kayseri
Turkey Images & Pictures
road
HD Sky Wallpapers
landspace
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
freeway
highway
outdoors
asphalt
tarmac
Nature Images
azure sky
horizon
Free pictures
Related collections
Urban / Architecture
269 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
architecture
urban
building
Love & Family
99 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Family Images & Photos
Love Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Humanity
123 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human