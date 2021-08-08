Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
root
tree trunk
Free images
Related collections
Seasides
387 photos
· Curated by Maja Melcer
seaside
sea
rock
Photos for Parent Bloggers
245 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
human
Light of life
149 photos
· Curated by Paula Grezia Zatti
Light Backgrounds
Fireworks Images & Pictures
hand