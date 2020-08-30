Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bruce Hong
@hongqi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
lotus
HD Purple Wallpapers
bud
sprout
blossom
petal
tulip
Brown Backgrounds
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Lotus
77 photos
· Curated by Tracey-anne McCartney
lotu
plant
Flower Images
332 - Budding Life
103 photos
· Curated by Vee W
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Lotus
31 photos
· Curated by Judy Li
lotu
Flower Images
blossom