Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Robert Calvert
@robertcalvertnz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Welcome Bay, Tauranga, New Zealand
Published on
March 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mount Maunganui from the Papamoa Hills.
Related tags
welcome bay
tauranga
new zealand
bay of plenty
the mount
mount maunganui
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
field
countryside
grassland
rural
farm
aerial view
pasture
meadow
ranch
Free stock photos
Related collections
earth without art is just eh
12 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
paint
painting
lines
107 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
line
road
building
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
617 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
sea
drone view
aerial view