Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zytglogge, Bern, Switzerland
Published
on
March 6, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
zytglogge
bern
switzerland
berne
path
walkway
architecture
building
tower
sidewalk
pavement
HD White Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
cobblestone
clock tower
Free stock photos
Related collections
Europe's Beautiful Clocks
8 photos
· Curated by Hallie Rawlinson
europe
Clock Images
architecture
June 2020
377 photos
· Curated by Kuran Mcqueen
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
plant
Travel Phonepaper
329 photos
· Curated by Joseph Turner
Travel Images
building
europe