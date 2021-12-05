Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
menachem weinreb
@amudart
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Modern palm branch
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
jewish
Fall Images & Pictures
holy
citron
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
kabbalah
Sports Images
tennis ball
Sports Images
ball
tennis
plant
citrus fruit
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
lime
bush
Public domain images
Related collections
Texture
281 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Pastel Tones
86 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Collection #47: Kirill Zakharov
8 photos · Curated by Kirill
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers