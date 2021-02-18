Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
MChe Lee
@mclee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 18, 2021
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
outdoors
garden
arbour
path
gravel
dirt road
road
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
trail
HD Grey Wallpapers
ground
vegetation
Nature Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Underwater
258 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
Animals Images & Pictures
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos
· Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Climate Action
148 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images