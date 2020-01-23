Go to Defri Enkasyarif's profile
@mdenkasyarif
Download free
green leaf plant in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bandung, Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Published on ILCE-6300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Mimosa pudica

Related collections

Live for Less
35 photos · Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Forgotten Places
63 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
forgotten
old
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking