After a few hours of hiking on the Te Paki Coastal Trail north from the Tapotupotu Camping Area you come to the crest of the cliffs that opens to this breathtaking view. This is by far one of the top 5 views I have seen on this planet. In the distance you can see Cape Reinga and Lighthouse as well as the vast ocean. This day we were treated to overcast skies with rays of light shining through.