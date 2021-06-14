Go to Ashley Piszek's profile
@missswiss
Download free
woman with red lipstick and black mascara
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Philadelphia, PA, USA
Published on Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License

MISS SWISS Makeup Products launched May 1st 2021. Products include Matte Lipstick, Liquid Eyeliner, Mascara, Liquid Eyeshadow, and Lip Gloss. All colors are pigmented and made to last. Products are cruelty free. MISS SWISS is a brand that is all about helping makeup wearers with Glamour on the Go no matter where their travels take them. Pair the new makeup products with our Glamour on the Go Cases so you can easily do your makeup anywhere. They come in five vibrant colors. Mix and match your Makeup Products for your perfect look. Try the Brush Holder too to complete your MISS SWISS collection!

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

philadelphia
pa
usa
model girl
close up
matte lipstick
lipstick
mascara
eyeliner
liquid eyeliner
makeup shoot
miss swiss
makeup shoot
product shoot
winged liner
Makeup Backgrounds
jaw
teeth
mouth
lip
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Make Up
59 photos · Curated by Rina Acel
make up
cosmetic
beauty
Female portraits
224 photos · Curated by Adrienne Dinopoulos
female
portrait
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking