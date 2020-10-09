Go to Dibakar Roy's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and gray butterfly perched on green plant
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Butterfly Images
moth
Free pictures

Related collections

Insects
55 photos · Curated by Michelle Stern
insect
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly
9 photos · Curated by Robin Stewart
Butterfly Images
insect
invertebrate
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking