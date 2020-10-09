Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dibakar Roy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Butterfly Images
moth
Free pictures
Related collections
MARIPOSA
2 photos · Curated by Memo Yanez
mariposa
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
Insects
55 photos · Curated by Michelle Stern
insect
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly
9 photos · Curated by Robin Stewart
Butterfly Images
insect
invertebrate