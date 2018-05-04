Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Simon Shim
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Santa Cruz, United States
Published on
May 4, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
https://www.instagram.com/simon__shim/
Related tags
Nature Images
santa cruz
Grass Backgrounds
sea
Beach Images & Pictures
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
united states
plant
flora
aloe
HD Wave Wallpapers
algae
cactus
coast
outdoors
pottery
jar
potted plant
vase
Free stock photos
Related collections
Liz Wright
127 photos
· Curated by Holly Brunson
outdoor
Peaceful Pictures
plant
Travel US
86 photos
· Curated by Lucia Zlochova
Travel Images
building
united state
Nature
114 photos
· Curated by Sarah Eklund
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers