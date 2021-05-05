Go to Igor Kyryliuk's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and black concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Calgary, AB, Canada
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Telus Tower in Downtown Calgary.

Related collections

Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
55 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking