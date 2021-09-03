Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sandeep Kr Yadav
@fiftymm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
On the roads of Leh and Ladakh!
Related tags
slope
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
road
transportation
vehicle
Motorcycle Pictures & Images
Nature Images
apparel
clothing
helmet
People Images & Pictures
freeway
highway
bike
bicycle
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Light
454 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
caffeinated
27 photos
· Curated by Olivia Hoskin
caffeinated
Coffee Images
cup
Sparkles
77 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night