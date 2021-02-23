Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Susanne Jutzeler
@jusanne
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 23, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Winter Images & Pictures
federkleid
wasservogel
schnee
ente
weiblich
weibliche ente
schnabel
federn
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
beak
waterfowl
duck
mallard
HD Grey Wallpapers
anseriformes
Free pictures
Related collections
Holiday Mood
446 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Nature
1,971 photos
· Curated by Alex Chaves
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Devices
60 photos
· Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers