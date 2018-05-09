Go to Xipu Li's profile
@xipuli
Download free
brown trees
brown trees
Regional Parks Botanic Garden, Berkeley, United StatesPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

I spotted this tranquil place at Regional Park near Berkeley. I was planning to shoot some landscape photo but unfortunately, the day was leaden and cloudy. I wandered among the tall trees and suddenly trod into a place where the lighting and shadow concocted this ethereal scene. It was like a fairyland. I did not edit this photo much other than tweaking its exposure and temperature. I took the hike a weekend before my AP tests, so I was trying to escape from the stress. Hopefully, the photo could give you a shot of relaxing so that you can face your life with equanimity.

Related collections

Soil, Earthy & Garden
396 photos · Curated by Irene Valdes
soil
garden
plant
California Outdoors
4 photos · Curated by Merary Martinez-Cobian
California Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
mama sue stock
75 photos · Curated by Kayleigh Eilenberger
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking