I spotted this tranquil place at Regional Park near Berkeley. I was planning to shoot some landscape photo but unfortunately, the day was leaden and cloudy. I wandered among the tall trees and suddenly trod into a place where the lighting and shadow concocted this ethereal scene. It was like a fairyland. I did not edit this photo much other than tweaking its exposure and temperature. I took the hike a weekend before my AP tests, so I was trying to escape from the stress. Hopefully, the photo could give you a shot of relaxing so that you can face your life with equanimity.