Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sashi Shrestha
@posterkidd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Patan, Nepal
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
patan
nepal
human
People Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
pigeon
dove
apparel
clothing
Free pictures
Related collections
india + nepal.
56 photos
· Curated by Luronda Hege
india
nepal
human
Portraits of People
439 photos
· Curated by Sofia Speakman
portrait
People Images & Pictures
human
Humans
1,725 photos
· Curated by Sofia Speakman
human
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers