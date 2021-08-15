Go to Michael Yantis's profile
@michael_yantis
Download free
brown and white fur ball on gray rock
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lake Mead, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, United States
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

lake mead
lake mead national recreation area
united states
cactus
barrel cactus
creo
plant
vegetation
wilderness
outdoors
Nature Images
rock
moss
panther
jaguar
leopard
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
sheep
Free stock photos

Related collections

Wet
732 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
wet
outdoor
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking