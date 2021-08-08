Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shri .
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Shimmy Glass.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
shine
glass of water
glass bottle
water drop
kitchen
drinking water
food and drink
kitchen design
shimmer
shimmering
crystal
glass
cylinder
Light Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
architectural
357 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
architectural
architecture
building
Wanderlust
145 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Xander
wanderlust
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #71: M.G. Siegler
9 photos
· Curated by M.G. Siegler
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoor