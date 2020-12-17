Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Serafima Lazarenko
@sera_fima
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD New Year Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
christmas decorations
handmade
HD White Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Star Images
pendant
accessories
necklace
accessory
jewelry
Free stock photos
Related collections
W
241 photos
· Curated by Rimants
w
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
White Nostalgia
12 photos
· Curated by Anna Prykhodko
HD White Wallpapers
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas!
76 photos
· Curated by Mint Air Studio
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant