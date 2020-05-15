Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lê Tân
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Film
Share
Info
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
film photography
building
architecture
temple
worship
shrine
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #183: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
Think pink
64 photos
· Curated by Deborah Jeffrey
HD Pink Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Father's Day
34 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
father
child