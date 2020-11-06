Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Federi
@federi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wollishofen, Zürich, Schweiz
Published
on
November 6, 2020
FC7203
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Autobahn Verzweigung Zürich Süd Freeway junction Zurich South
Related tags
zürich
wollishofen
schweiz
road
freeway
aerial view
zürich süd
aerial
dji
autobahn
junction
strassen
verzweigung
aerial photography
roads
HD Grey Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
intersection
Free images
Related collections
Await Talk
24 photos
· Curated by Holger Grosse-Plankermann
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Iria Consulting
31 photos
· Curated by Isabelle Cuisset
HD Grey Wallpapers
piece
sunlight
Zürich
77 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
zurich
schweiz
zürich