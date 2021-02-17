Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kevin Wong
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wildlife
mammal
Monkey Images
Animals Images & Pictures
baboon
Backgrounds
Related collections
People in real life
382 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
hand
Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay
Earth is awesome
113 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock