Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 17, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
i like the little things like this ladybird
Related collections
🐜 Big Little Lies
32 photos
· Curated by Clark Van Der Beken
little
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Insects
550 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Free close up, macro pictures
1,946 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
Related tags
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
photo
photography
aphid
Free images